MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee called on Tuesday in its fresh report for assessing Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 referendum on the United Kingdom's membership in the European Union, also noting that the UK government realized the "threat" belatedly.

"There have been widespread public allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 referendum on the UK's membership of the EU. The impact of any such attempts would be difficult - if not impossible - to assess, and we have not sought to do so.

However, it is important to establish whether a hostile state took deliberate action with the aim of influencing a UK democratic process, irrespective of whether it was successful or not," the report read.

It appears, the committee went on to say, that the UK government "belatedly realised the level of threat which Russia could pose in this area, given that the risk thresholds in the Kremlin had clearly shifted."