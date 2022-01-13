UK Parliament Committee Calls for More Bathing Rivers Amid Worsening Water Pollution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Environmental Audit Committee of the United Kingdom Parliament on Thursday released a report on water quality in the country's rivers that unveiled heavy water pollution and called for regulatory action coupled with company investment in water cleaning and more rivers fit for swimming across England.

"We recommend that the Government actively encourage the designation of at least one widely used stretch of river for bathing in each water company area by 2025 at the latest... each water and sewerage company should set out how they intend to work with stakeholders to support further applications for the designation of river bathing waters in their area," the report read.

The committee underlined that the country's rivers are polluted with "chemical cocktail of sewage, agricultural waste, and plastic," hazardous for people, whose right to clean water, safe for swimming without the risk of getting sick, cannot be denied.

"Regulators and water companies have made a great deal of progress since the 1990s in cleaning up and monitoring our coastal waters so that they are fit for bathing. This progress must now be extended to rivers," the report said.

Furthermore, the committee identified public awareness on the rivers' pollution as a key policy priority, claiming that most people currently cannot make informed decisions on the rivers' safety, particularly near downstream or wastewater treatment facilities.

"We recommend as a matter of urgency that the Environment Agency work with water companies to ensure that easily accessible information on sewage discharges in waterways in as near to real time as possible is made available to the public," the report reads.

The committee stressed that cleaning up rivers is essential to public health and protecting biodiversity, saying that to date only 14% of rivers maintain good ecological status.