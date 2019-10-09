UK Parliament Completes Longest Ever Session Lasting 839 Calendar Days

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) On Tuesday evening, the UK Parliament completed the longest session in its history and went on a short vacation until October 14, when Queen Elizabeth II is expected to open the new session.

The completed session began on June 21, 2017, and lasted 839 Calendar days.

The Queen's throne speech opens every new session of the UK Parliament after the monarch officially closes the previous session. The throne speech is usually preceded by a break lasting several days, which is necessary for logistics preparation.

The text of the monarch's throne speech is written by the government.

The speech outlines the cabinet's priorities for the coming year. Brexit is likely to become the central topic this time, since the UK should withdraw from the European Union on October 31.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously asked the Queen for the prorogation (suspension) of the parliament, but for a much longer one. The opposition saw this as an attempt to block the parliament from participating in Brexit decision-making. The Supreme Court ruled that such prorogation is illegal.