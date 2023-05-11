(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Alicia Kearns, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK parliament's lower house, has harshly criticized former Prime Minister Liz Truss's decision to visit Taiwan next week, calling the trip "perfomative."

Truss, known as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, on Tuesday announced her plans to visit Taiwan the following week. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry welcomed Truss's decision and her support for the island despite its tense relations with mainland China.

"The trip is performative, not substantive," Kearns was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

In addition, the UK lawmaker reportedly slammed the trip as "the worst kind" of diplomacy for Instagram (banned in Russia over extremism), warning that it might cause a serious escalation in the region, as happened after the visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022. Beijing at the time condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Moreover, Kearns argued that the visit could compromise London's well-balanced approach to relations with Beijing.

"Liz Truss doesn't have any influence any more ” this is more about keeping herself relevant," Kearns said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Truss's spokesperson responded to criticism from the UK parliament, noting that the former prime minister's visit would take place at the invitation of the Taiwanese authorities who "are better placed to know what is in the interests of the Taiwanese people," the report said.

Kearns voiced criticism regarding Truss's decision despite the fact that she herself had led the UK Foreign Affairs Committee's delegation to the island from November 29 to December 2, which also caused discontent on the part of Beijing.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.