UK Parliament Expected to Vote on Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) UK lawmakers are set to return to parliament on Wednesday to debate and vote on the country's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union that was agreed on Christmas Eve.

"The Speaker of the House of Commons has granted a request from the Government to recall the House at 9.30am [9:30 GMT] on 30 December 2020 to debate legislation to give effect to the Agreement with the EU in UK law," a press release published by the UK's parliamentary website on Tuesday read.

The agreement will then be scrutinized by members of the House of Lords before a vote takes place, the parliament said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced on December 24 that a deal had been reached governing the future relationship between London and Brussels.

The deal, which also needs the approval of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union before entering into force, includes a free trade agreement that Johnson said would be worth 660 billion Pounds ($889 billion) per year.

Negotiators from the UK and the EU reached the agreement just one week before the end of an 11-month transition period that came into force when the United Kingdom left the bloc on January 31.