UK Parliament Highlights Scotland's Growing Military Importance As Arctic Ice Melts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The UK parliament's Scottish Affairs Committee said in a report out Friday that Scotland could require more military presence as melting Arctic ice is likely to open up new shipping routes that Russia and China are keen to exploit.

"Scotland's geography means it will continue to play an important role in meeting UK and NATO defence and security objectives in the North Atlantic and the High North. This means that, should the situation in the region change, Scotland could become home to a larger defence presence," it read.

The committee, which scrutinizes the policies of London's Scotland Office, said that while the overriding priority should be to minimize the effects of climate change, the UK government should also prepare for the likelihood that navigation via Arctic routes will gradually become more possible, leading to increased military tensions in the region.

"It is highly likely that increasing maritime activity in the High North will create new responsibilities for the Royal Navy, and Scotland's geography means it would be likely to play a role in fulfilling those duties," the report read.

One of the potential lanes, known as the Northern Sea Route, runs along Russia's Arctic coast. It has the potential to significantly reduce shipping times between Europe and Asia, opening up trade opportunities for both Russia and China. The report said that China was showing an increasing interest in the Arctic, which could become a gateway for future Chinese projections into the Atlantic.

