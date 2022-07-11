UrduPoint.com

UK Parliament Member Rehman Chishti Announces Bid To Replace Johnson As Tories' Head

Published July 11, 2022

UK Parliament Member Rehman Chishti Announces Bid to Replace Johnson as Tories' Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) British Member of Parliament for Gillingham and Rainham Rehman Chishti says he will run for the seat of the leader of the Conservative Party.

"I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. For me it's about aspirational conservatism, fresh ideas, fresh team for a fresh start taking our great country forward," Chishti said on social media late on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in article for The Telegraph that she was joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021.

Nearly 60 officials have stepped down from Johnson's government since last Tuesday amid a scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who is facing sexual assault claims, as the country's deputy chief whip.

Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as British prime minister in 2019, announced on Thursday (July 7) that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made.

