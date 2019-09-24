UK Parliament Must 'convene Without Delay': Speaker
Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:51 PM
House of Commons speaker John Bercow on Tuesday said parliament must "convene without delay" after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it earlier this month was unlawful
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :House of Commons speaker John Bercow on Tuesday said parliament must "convene without delay" after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it earlier this month was unlawful.
Bercow, who has been highly critical of Johnson's decision, said he would be consulting party leaders "as a matter of urgency".