UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speaker

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :House of Commons speaker John Bercow on Tuesday said parliament must "convene without delay" after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it earlier this month was unlawful.

Bercow, who has been highly critical of Johnson's decision, said he would be consulting party leaders "as a matter of urgency".