UK Parliament Once Again Rejects Prime Minister Johnson's Early General Election Proposal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:50 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The UK House of Commons has rejected the proposal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections.

"Once again, the opposition think they know better," Boris Johnson said in the early hours of Tuesday, right after the vote.

On September 4, Johnson, who initially stated that he did not want elections, suggested holding them on October 15 after the parliament, despite his calls, had changed Wednesday's parliamentary agenda to urgently consider a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31. The parliament then rejected Johnson's call for an early election.

Nevertheless, the prime minister immediately announced that he would make another proposal to hold snap elections in the near future. Opposition officials said that they would discuss holding snap parliamentary elections only after Johnson agreed with Brussels on the postponement of Brexit and on the terms of the withdrawal agreement.

On Friday, UK opposition parties have agreed to protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a snap election and do not want it to take place before the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Currently, the situation around Brexit has reached a dead end. The country's parliament is opposed to the agreement with the European Union in its current form, but it is also categorically opposed to a no-deal Brexit. The European Union refuses to resume negotiations and revise the agreement, while Johnson insists that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union as scheduled, on October 31, with or without a deal.

