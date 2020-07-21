UrduPoint.com
UK Parliament Points To Russia's 'Influence Campaigns' In 2014 Scottish Independence Vote

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:47 PM

UK Parliament Points to Russia's 'Influence Campaigns' in 2014 Scottish Independence Vote

The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee claimed in its fresh report on Tuesday that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the 2014 referendum on Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom (in which Scotland voted against becoming an independent country)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee claimed in its fresh report on Tuesday that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the 2014 referendum on Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom (in which Scotland voted against becoming an independent country).

"There has been credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014," the report read.

