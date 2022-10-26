UrduPoint.com

UK Parliament Questions Advisory Status Of Princes Harry, Andrew - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

UK Parliament Questions Advisory Status of Princes Harry, Andrew - Reports

The status of UK princes Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State was questioned for the first time in the country's parliament, UK media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The status of UK princes Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State was questioned for the first time in the country's parliament, UK media reported Wednesday.

"Are the Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York (Prince Andrew) or the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry), one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country?" Labour hereditary peer, Viscount Stansgate, said in parliament as quoted by the Mirror.

According to the newspaper, it is believed that King Charles III wants the law to be amended so that Counsellors of State could only be family members who perform royal duties.

In January, British newspaper Daily Mail wrote that Harry and Andrew may lose their royal status as Counsellors of State, to whom may be delegated some of King Charles III's duties during his illness or while he is outside the country. The princes had previously been stripped of their royal patronages and military ranks as well as denied official use of the style of address "His Royal Highness." Andrew was stripped of his privileges due to an ongoing lawsuit against him for sexual assault involving the statutory rape of a minor, while Harry due to his decision to abandon royal duties and move to North America with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Related Topics

Parliament Wife York United Kingdom Meghan Markle January May Family Media Government Labour

Recent Stories

New Zealand to Consider Renaming Country to Aotear ..

New Zealand to Consider Renaming Country to Aotearoa as 70,000 Signed Petition - ..

30 seconds ago
 DC visits DHQ hospital; check cleanliness, healthc ..

DC visits DHQ hospital; check cleanliness, healthcare facilities

32 seconds ago
 Shah Faisal awarded World Karate Coaching Certific ..

Shah Faisal awarded World Karate Coaching Certificate

33 seconds ago
 Lack of treatment facilities in pediatric ICU of L ..

Lack of treatment facilities in pediatric ICU of LRH irks patients

35 seconds ago
 Blinken to Visit Canada on Thursday-Friday for Tal ..

Blinken to Visit Canada on Thursday-Friday for Talks on Russia, Indo-Pacific - S ..

15 minutes ago
 Business owners penalized for violating labor laws ..

Business owners penalized for violating labor laws

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.