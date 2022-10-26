UK Parliament Questions Advisory Status of Princes Harry, Andrew - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The status of UK princes Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State was questioned for the first time in the country's parliament, UK media reported Wednesday.

"Are the Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York (Prince Andrew) or the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry), one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country?" Labour hereditary peer, Viscount Stansgate, said in parliament as quoted by the Mirror.

According to the newspaper, it is believed that King Charles III wants the law to be amended so that Counsellors of State could only be family members who perform royal duties.

In January, British newspaper Daily Mail wrote that Harry and Andrew may lose their royal status as Counsellors of State, to whom may be delegated some of King Charles III's duties during his illness or while he is outside the country. The princes had previously been stripped of their royal patronages and military ranks as well as denied official use of the style of address "His Royal Highness." Andrew was stripped of his privileges due to an ongoing lawsuit against him for sexual assault involving the statutory rape of a minor, while Harry due to his decision to abandon royal duties and move to North America with his wife, Meghan Markle.