UK Parliament Rejects 3-Day Schedule For Brexit Bill, Johnson Pauses Debate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

UK Parliament Rejects 3-Day Schedule for Brexit Bill, Johnson Pauses Debate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The British parliament voted on Tuesday to reject the three-day deadline for debating the Brexit bill after passing it in principle.

They voted against wrapping up the debate on Thursday by 322 to 308. This was against the wishes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he was pausing the debate.

"I must express my disappointment that the House has again voted for delay, rather than a timetable that would have guaranteed that the UK would be in a position to leave the EU on October 31 with a deal.

We now face further uncertainty," Johnson said in parliament.

He said the European Union would now have to make up their minds on how to respond to the United Kingdom's request for a delay to the Brexit.

"The first consequence is that the government will take the only responsible course and accelerate our preparations for a no-deal outcome. I will speak to the EU member states about their intentions. Until they reach a decision we will pause the legislation," he added.

