LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The UK House of Commons did not support the proposal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections on October 15.

For elections to take place, the support of two-thirds of the total number of lawmakers is required, that is, 434 MPs. Only 298 lawmakers voted for the election, 56 against.

Johnson suggested Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn consider the election idea once again.