UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Parliament Speaker Rules Out Vote On Government's Foreign Aid Cut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:12 AM

UK Parliament Speaker Rules Out Vote on Government's Foreign Aid Cut

UK parliament speaker Lindsay Hoyle temporally thwarted on Monday a rebellion by 30 Conservative lawmakers over the Executive's decision to cut foreign aid as he ruled that an amendment seeking to give the House of Commons a say on the matter was "out of order."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) UK parliament speaker Lindsay Hoyle temporally thwarted on Monday a rebellion by 30 Conservative lawmakers over the Executive's decision to cut foreign aid as he ruled that an amendment seeking to give the House of Commons a say on the matter was "out of order."

"Amendments and new clauses which are not within the scope of the bill are out of order," Hoyle said about the proposal tabled by former minister Andrew Mitchell.

In November, 2020, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a temporary reduction in the UK aid budget from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of the country's income, citing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy, but without giving Parliament the opportunity to vote on the issue.

Five months later, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab set out the allocations for the overseas development assistance spending for 2021-22, confirming the governments decision to slash 4 billion ($5.6 billion) of its annual foreign aid commitment.

Although he dismissed the Conservative-backed amendment, which if passed would have inflicted a humiliating defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the speaker recalled that the House of Commons has not had an opportunity for a decisive vote on the matter, and said that he would accept applications from lawmakers for an emergency debate.

"I expect that the government should find a way to have this important matter debated and allow the House to formally take an effective decision," Hoyle said.

Reacting to the speaker's decision, Mitchell accused the government of disrespecting the House of Commons by avoiding a vote on the foreign aid cut.

International charities and non-governmental organizations have claimed that the UK's decision to slash 0.2 percent of its financial support to the developing world would add up to the suffering of millions of people that are already trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Vote Budget Mitchell United Kingdom November 2020 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

1 hour ago

Wall collapse incident: DC forms probe committee

4 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Awaits Meeting With Biden to Discus ..

4 minutes ago

Semiconductor Shortages Hinder German Post-Virus R ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

2 hours ago

US Looking for Biden-Putin Summit to Reduce Tensio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.