UK Parliament Speaker Selects For Vote Letwin's Amendment On Extension Of Brexit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:44 PM

UK Parliament Speaker Selects for Vote Letwin's Amendment on Extension of Brexit

UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow has selected for debate the amendment by Oliver Letwin from the Conservative party that would have UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delay Brexit should a relevant legislation be absent by the deadline on October 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) UK House of Commons speaker John Bercow has selected for debate the amendment by Oliver Letwin from the Conservative party that would have UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delay Brexit should a relevant legislation be absent by the deadline on October 31.

"I can inform the house that I have selected Amendment (a) in the name of Sir Oliver Letwin and others to Motion one," Bercow said during the parliament session on Saturday morning.

