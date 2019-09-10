UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Parliament Suspended Until October 14 After Johnson's Early Elections Bid Turned Down

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:10 AM

UK Parliament Suspended Until October 14 After Johnson's Early Elections Bid Turned Down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The British parliament was suspended until October 14 in the early hours of Tuesday, right after the proposal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections was rejected.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said "this is not ... a normal prorogation. It is not typical, it is not standard, it is one of the longest for decades."

Opposition lawmakers were holding signs saying "silenced."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament October

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

6 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.