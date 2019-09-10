MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The British parliament was suspended until October 14 in the early hours of Tuesday, right after the proposal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections was rejected.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said "this is not ... a normal prorogation. It is not typical, it is not standard, it is one of the longest for decades."

Opposition lawmakers were holding signs saying "silenced."