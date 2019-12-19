UrduPoint.com
UK Parliament To Block Scotland's Independence Aspirations To Preserve Integrity - Johnson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

UK Parliament to Block Scotland's Independence Aspirations to Preserve Integrity - Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The UK parliament will not let a much-touted second Scottish independence referendum undermine the country's integrity, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party took the majority of Scotland's seats in the December 12 election, sent a request to Johnson to hold yet another referendum on its independence from the United Kingdom despite the latter voicing his opposition to the idea on multiple occasions.

"Above all this one-nation government will strengthen our United Kingdom of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the most union in history and a sacred inheritance that this parliament will never allow anyone to rip up or rend asunder," Johnson said during his speech in the parliament.

The UK government has also published a work schedule for the next five years with a separated provision dedicated to the impossibility of another Scottish referendum.

