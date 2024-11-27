UK Parliament To Debate Assisted Dying Law
Published November 27, 2024
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) British lawmakers will hold a landmark debate on Friday on a divisive and emotive bill that could set the UK on its way to legalising assisted dying for terminally ill people.
A euthanasia bill was last debated, and defeated, in parliament in 2015 but public support for giving terminally ill people the choice to end their lives has since increased.
Before winning power in July, Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to allow the House of Commons to revisit the issue, despite the concerns of church leaders and opponents who worry about any potential change.
Supporters say allowing assisted suicide would make some deaths more dignified and less painful, but critics argue it could lead some people to feel pressurised into ending their life.
Assisted suicide is currently banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.
In Scotland, which has a separate legal system and devolved powers to set its own health policy, it is not a specific criminal offence. But it can leave a person open to other charges, including murder.
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would allow assisted suicide in England and Wales for adults with an incurable illness who have a life expectancy of less than six months and are able to take the substance that causes their death themselves.
Any patient's wish to die would have to be signed off by a judge and two doctors.
