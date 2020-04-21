UK Parliament to Resume Activities Amid Plans to Establish Virtual House of Commons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UK parliament will resume activities on Tuesday after an extended Easter break, with lawmakers set to vote on a proposal that will allow for virtual sessions in the lower house that will take place via video link, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, parliamentary authorities gave the green light to plans that will allow as many as 120 members of parliament to participate in virtual sessions via the video conferencing software program Zoom. Only 50 lawmakers will be permitted into the House of Commons, the UK's lower house, at one time, according to the proposals that were backed by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Commons lawmakers will be asked to vote on the measures as parliament resumes on Tuesday. If approved, key parliamentary sessions, such as Prime Minister's Questions, will be conducted via video link. According to the parliament's official website, video screens will be installed in the House of Commons to allow the speaker and lawmakers present in the chamber to see their colleagues.