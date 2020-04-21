UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Parliament To Resume Activities Amid Plans To Establish Virtual House Of Commons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:10 AM

UK Parliament to Resume Activities Amid Plans to Establish Virtual House of Commons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UK parliament will resume activities on Tuesday after an extended Easter break, with lawmakers set to vote on a proposal that will allow for virtual sessions in the lower house that will take place via video link, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, parliamentary authorities gave the green light to plans that will allow as many as 120 members of parliament to participate in virtual sessions via the video conferencing software program Zoom. Only 50 lawmakers will be permitted into the House of Commons, the UK's lower house, at one time, according to the proposals that were backed by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Commons lawmakers will be asked to vote on the measures as parliament resumes on Tuesday. If approved, key parliamentary sessions, such as Prime Minister's Questions, will be conducted via video link. According to the parliament's official website, video screens will be installed in the House of Commons to allow the speaker and lawmakers present in the chamber to see their colleagues.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Vote Chamber

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

8 hours ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death ..

8 hours ago

Zakat can be paid to those affected by COVID-19: G ..

8 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; required reserves up to AED132.6 b ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.