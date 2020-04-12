UK Parliament to Resume Work on April 21 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The UK parliament will return to work on April 21, possibly online, after a break due to the spread of coronavirus, leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, told the Guardian newspaper on Sunday.

"Parliament will return on 21 April to fulfil its essential constitutional functions of conducting scrutiny, authorising spending and making laws.

In these unprecedented times, technological solutions have already been implemented for select committees and options are being prepared for the Speaker, the government and other parties to consider next week," Rees-Mogg was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The UK has 78,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 9,870 confirmed hospital deaths as a result, according to the government's daily update.