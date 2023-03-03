UrduPoint.com

UK Parliament To Review Central Bank's Independence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:46 PM

The UK parliament has launched a review of the Bank of England (BoE)'s independence, timed to the 25th anniversary of the legislation that gave the central bank the power to set interest rates

The House of Lords' Economic Affairs Committee issued a call for written submissions to examine "how operational independence is working" for the BoE. It will hold a formal meeting on oral evidence on March 7.

The inquiry will focus on the BoE's mandate and will not assess individual policy decisions, the committee said. It will look into whether the financial authority has "appropriate" governance structures and how it is being held accountable for its actions.

The committee did not give any other reason for the review besides the anniversary of the 1998 Bank of England Act, but Conservative politicians repeatedly questioned central bank independence last year, suggesting it could be trimmed to allow the government to better control inflation.

The BoE's operational independence allows it to choose the way in which to deliver on the inflation target set by the government. It hiked the interest rate for the tenth time in February since late 2021, sending borrowing costs soaring. The next interest rate decision is due on March 23.

