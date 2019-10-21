UK Parliament to Start Debating Brexit Bill on Tuesday - Commons Leader

The leader of the UK House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said that the Brexit bill on the terms of the withdrawal from the European Union would be put to debate again on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The leader of the UK House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said that the Brexit bill on the terms of the withdrawal from the European Union would be put to debate again on Tuesday.

"Tuesday, October 22, second reading of the European Union Withdrawal Agreement Bill...

Thursday, October 24, conclusion of proceedings on the European Union Withdrawal Agreement Bill," he said in parliament.

The parliament voted at a rare sitting on Saturday to delay the adoption of the EU-endorsed deal, which was proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The House speaker denied the government a second vote on the bill on Monday, saying it would be "repetitive."