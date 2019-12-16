UK Parliament to Start Debating Brexit Deal Before Christmas - Downing Street

(@imziishan)

The UK government will submit its Brexit agreement with the European Union to parliament on Friday and hopes for considerations to begin before Christmas, a spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday

Last week, a source in the Conservative Party told RIA Novosti that the agreement would be submitted to the House of Commons on the week of December 16, and that the first vote could take place before the Christmas holidays. The deal is expected to be approved in January.

"We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in consultation with the Speaker," the spokesperson told reporters, adding that the draft document is expected to be submitted to parliament on Friday.

Despite the belief that the agreement will be approved by the new Conservative parliament, the government will not stop preparing for a no-deal Brexit as a precautionary measure, the spokesman added.

Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. This victory will allow the prime minister to proceed with his plan to withdraw the UK from the European Union by January 31.