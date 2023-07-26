(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK parliament called on the government on Wednesday to designate the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) as a terrorist organization.

In February, The Telegraph reported that the UK Home Office was developing plans to designate the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization.

"The report calls for the urgent proscription of the Wagner Network as a terrorist organisation," the parliament said in a statement.

The lawmakers also urged the government to "faster and harder" impose sanctions on organizations and individuals associated with the PMC, the statement read. The committee believes that for nearly 10 years, the government has underestimated the activities of Wagner, "as well as the security implications for Europe and its significant expansion in Africa," the statement added.