UK Parliamentary Committee Accuses Russian Oligarchs of Laundering Money in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The UK Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee claimed on Tuesday that Russian oligarchs saw London as a "particularly favourable destination", exploiting the 1994 investor visa scheme, and were laundering illicit income there.

"What is now clear is that it was in fact counter-productive, in that it offered ideal mechanisms by which illicit finance could be recycled through what has been referred to as the London 'laundromat'. The money was also invested in extending patronage and building influence across a wide sphere of the British establishment - PR firms, charities, political interests, academia and cultural institutions were all willing beneficiaries of Russian money, contributing to a 'reputation laundering' process. In brief, Russian influence in the UK is 'the new normal', and there are a lot of Russians with very close links to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth," the committee said in its new report.

Any action by the UK government to tackle the problem is now not preventative bur rather constituting "damage limitation," the committee noted.

UK special services should have their powers expanded to efficiently counter Russia's alleged espionage and illicit financial activities, the committee went on to say.

"The clearest requirement for immediate action is for new legislation: the Intelligence Community must be given the tools it needs and be put in the best possible position if it is to tackle this very capable adversary, and this means a new statutory framework to tackle espionage, the illicit financial dealings of the Russian elite and the 'enablers' who support this activity," the report read on.