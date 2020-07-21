UrduPoint.com
UK Parliamentary Committee Says Russia Considers UK Top Western Intelligence Target

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said on Tuesday that Russia considers the United Kingdom a key Western intelligence target, expressing the belief this could be linked to the UK's relations with the United States.

"It appears that Russia considers the UK one of its top Western intelligence targets: while we may not experience the level and type of threat that countries on Russia's borders suffer, witnesses have suggested that we would sit just behind the US and NATO in any priority list. This is likely to be related to the UK's close relationship with the US, and the fact that the UK is seen as central to the Western anti-Russian lobby," the committee said in its report.

The intelligence committee also accused Russia of trying to undermine the "rules-based order", making use of its membership in international organizations.

"There is also a sense that Russia believes that an undemocratic 'might is right' world order plays to its strengths, which leads it to seek to undermine the Rules Based International Order - whilst nonetheless benefitting from its membership of international political and economic institutions," the report read on.

