MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The UK parliament 's Housing , Communities and Local Government Select (HCLG) Committee on Wednesday criticized the government 's inability to solve problems related to financing local communities.

The HCLG issued a review of local government finance and spending, highlighting the most salient flaws of the current system.

"This constant stress on local government is now compounded by a failure to even set out how much money they will be allocated in the next financial year. The time has come for the Government to get real with local government funding.

They must make clear exactly what services they expect to be provided and dedicate sufficient funding for this to be achieved," Clive Betts, the chair of the HCLG committee, said about the situation.

The committee's report proposed reviewing the Council Tax system and giving local communities more authority to raise necessary funds themselves.

Currently, local governments in the United Kingdom rely heavily on money coming from London, resulting in a system that is often criticized for its rigidity and inability to respond to needs of smaller communities across the nation.