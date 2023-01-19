UK Parliamentary Committee to Investigate Impact of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Country

The UK International Trade Committee authorities on Thursday began to investigate the impact of trade-related sanctions against Russia on UK businesses and consumers, as well as the effectiveness of government's support, according to its chair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The UK International Trade Committee authorities on Thursday began to investigate the impact of trade-related sanctions against Russia on UK businesses and consumers, as well as the effectiveness of government's support, according to its chair.

"The appalling invasion of Ukraine has rightly solicited strong international sanctions against Russia. As a Committee, we want to understand how effective the UK's trade sanctions have been, and their impact on businesses and consumers here at home. We'll also be examining the effectiveness of the Government's guidance for businesses, and what further support may be required," Chair of the International Trade Committee Angus Brendan MacNeil said.

The committee encourages experts, stakeholders and interested parties to submit evidence to the inquiry by March 17.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western nations and its allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia that have led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. Millions of households across the United Kingdom were affected by the unfavorable economic situation.

In December 2022, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.5% per annum. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.