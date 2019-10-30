UK Parliaments Approves Holding Snap Election on December 12

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United Kingdom's parliament's House of Commons on Tuesday approved holding a snap general election on December 12.

Among the UK lawmakers, 438 voted in favor of holding snap election, and 20 voted against.

The bill is now set to go before the House of Lords.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly demanded a snap election in a bid to break the deadlock over his proposal for the terms of the withdrawal from the EU, which has been in limbo since last week.