The UK Parliament's Defense Committee criticized the government's handling of the evacuation of Afghans who collaborated with the UK military after the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) seized control of the country in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The UK Parliament's Defense Committee criticized the government's handling of the evacuation of Afghans who collaborated with the UK military after the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) seized control of the country in 2021.

"The military elements of the evacuation from Afghanistan were a success... The same praise, however, cannot be given to the efforts of the UK Government's civilian operations in support of the evacuation. The processing and prioritisation of potential evacuees under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) could and should have been much further advanced by the time that the need for the evacuation became urgent. Several thousand eligible Afghans � whose safety is by definition at risk in Afghanistan � still remain to be evacuated under the ARAP well over a year after the end of Operation PITTING," the committee said in a report.

According to the UK defense ministry, around 4,600 Afghans eligible for evacuation did not receive any assistance from the UK government. The parliament's committee urged London to provide information on how those left behind may be safely transported to the United Kingdom.

Among the major failures of the government, the committee named "a lack of preparedness for the actual number of potential applicants," which resulted in a resource shortage and subsequent delays and mistakes in decision-making.

Besides, the report mentioned "poor communication with applicants" and the "unclear, frequently changing scheme criteria" required for a positive response. According to the document, the criteria initially included around 35% of translators and most contractors, including those who had worked at the British embassy for many years. The criteria were eventually broadened, however, the committee said, it was too late for many Afghans.

Between 2001 and 2021, over 150,000 British soldiers and officers were deployed in Afghanistan, with 457 service fatalities. The operation cost around 27.7 billion Pounds ($33.5 billion), the Defense Committee said.

The Taliban stepped up their offensive against the US-backed government forces and entered Kabul on August 15, 2021. The Western armed forces started their withdrawal, with thousands of Afghans fleeing the country with them. On the night of August 31, the US armed forces left the Kabul airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan. The Taliban took over the whole of Afghanistan in the fall of 2021.