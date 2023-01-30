The United Kingdom is involved in the Ukrainian conflict and should "face Russia directly," Tobias Ellwood, head of the UK Defence Select Committee, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The United Kingdom is involved in the Ukrainian conflict and should "face Russia directly," Tobias Ellwood, head of the UK Defence Select Committee, said on Monday.

"We are now at war in Europe, we need to move to a war footing, we are involved in that, we have mobilized our procurement processes, we are gifting equipment (to Ukraine). We need to face Russia directly rather than leaving Ukraine to do all the work," he said in an interview with UK broadcaster Sky news.

Ellwood said the UK government must "recognize the world is changing" and provide appropriate funding to the military.

"If we see Russia wants to do more things in the Baltics, for example, there will be an expectation, indeed, anticipation that we would participate in that. That requires land forces, air as well, and maritime too," he said.

The senior Conservative lawmaker also urged the government to revoke an earlier decision to reduce the size of the country's armed forces by 10,000 troops and increase defense spending, in particular, to modernize ground units, at the same time recognizing that UK ground forces are in a "dire state."

"You have three main components to land warfare that's your tank, your main battle tank, your armored fighting vehicle and your recon vehicle. And in our case, you have the Challenger 2, you have the Warrior and you have the Scimitar, and they are all over 20, 30 or 50 years old without any upgrades," he said.

Ellwood said the UK provided "huge investments" over the years to develop its maritime capabilities, build aircraft carriers, supply more fighter jets, but the number of tanks had been greatly reduced � from 900 tanks several years ago to 148 now.

In this regard, the UK government should be "very concerned," especially against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. It is necessary not only to invest in emerging industries, such as cybersecurity and space, but also to do so without compromising the military's ground forces, he added.

The head of the Committee noted that the UK's defense spending exceeds that of any other European country, in particular, in connection with the maintenance of nuclear potential and the active modernization of the army. However, new models of equipment will go into service only in a few years, and at the moment the size of the army is too small, given that the armed forces are often used in times of crisis in the country.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.