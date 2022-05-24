UrduPoint.com

UK Parliament's Foreign Committee Dubs Withdrawal From Afghanistan 'Disaster,' 'Betrayal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 08:42 PM

UK Parliament's Foreign Committee Dubs Withdrawal from Afghanistan 'Disaster,' 'Betrayal'

The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from Afghanistan was a "disaster" and a "betrayal" of the country's allies, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from Afghanistan was a "disaster" and a "betrayal" of the country's allies, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons said on Tuesday.

The committee published a report titled "Missing in action: UK leadership and the withdrawal from Afghanistan" to examine the decisions of the Foreign Office and UK leadership before, during and after the August 2021 withdrawal.

"The manner of our withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster and a betrayal of our allies that will damage the UK's interests for years to come. This inquiry has identified systemic failures of intelligence, diplomacy, planning and preparation," the report said.

The committee pinned the blame on UK's Foreign Office, and, in part, on the National Security Council for failing to ensure sufficient coordination between the relevant authorities.

The inquiry identified a host of shortcomings that led to the chaotic withdrawal, such as a failure to respond to the United States' decision to withdraw its troops, made in February 2020; underestimating the speed of the Afghanistan takeover by Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities); the absence of any contingency plans for evacuation of UK nationals and Afghans who worked for the UK government.

"It might be convenient to blame FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) officials or military intelligence for these failures, but ministers should have been driving this policy. The fact that the Foreign Office's senior leaders were on holiday when Kabul fell marks a fundamental lack of seriousness, grip or leadership at a time of national emergency," the report noted.

The Foreign Affairs Committee bemoaned the hasty evacuation process, which had "no clear line of command within the political leadership of the Government, as decisions were made on the basis of untraceable and unaccountable political interventions." The report stated that the most deplorable aspect of the operation was the absence of evacuation plan for Afghans who had supported UK objectives.

The report enjoins the UK should seek engagement with the Taliban government despite diverging views on human rights and democracy to ensure that the political vacuum created by the withdrawal is not filled by China or other rival powers.

In August 2021, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against government forces amid the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and took over the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office United Nations China Democracy United Kingdom United States February August From Government

Recent Stories

DC stresses 100 percent coverage in polio immuniza ..

DC stresses 100 percent coverage in polio immunization drive

46 seconds ago
 Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Risk of ..

Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Risk of Transmission Low - WHO

47 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court links anchorperson's arrest w ..

Islamabad High Court links anchorperson's arrest with its approval

49 seconds ago
 31 criminals held; narcotics, weapons recovered

31 criminals held; narcotics, weapons recovered

52 seconds ago
 Billionaires promote CO2-removing schemes to prote ..

Billionaires promote CO2-removing schemes to protect climate

3 minutes ago
 Railways DS workshop conducts e-Kutcheri

Railways DS workshop conducts e-Kutcheri

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.