MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said on Thursday it would release a report on Russia's alleged meddling in the United Kingdom's politics before the summer recess.

The House of Commons is scheduled to go into recess on July 22 until September 1.

"The Committee has unanimously agreed this morning that it will publish the Report on Russia prepared by its predecessor before the house rises for the summer recess," the committee said on its website.

The report has been ready for some eight months now. It is expected to contain classified information about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 UK referendum on Brexit and the 2017 general election.

The fact that the Downing Street did not give it clearance for publication before last year's snap vote has prompted views in the UK that the report might contain details discrediting the Conservative party.