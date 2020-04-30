UrduPoint.com
UK Passes COVID-19 Peak - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

The United Kingdom is now past the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The United Kingdom is now past the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

"We've come through the peak," Johnson said at his first briefing after recovering from the coronavirus.

"I will be setting out a comprehensive plan next week to explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, back into child care, how we can travel to work and make life in the work place safer," Johnson said.

