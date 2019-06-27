UrduPoint.com
UK Passes Law To Bring Greenhouse Gas Emissions To Zero By 2050 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:31 PM

UK Passes Law to Bring Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Zero by 2050 - Government

The United Kingdom passed a law on Thursday that prescribes cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the country to net zero by 2050, the UK government said, adding that it, thus, became the first major economy to legislate lowering its contribution to global warming

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United Kingdom passed a law on Thursday that prescribes cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the country to net zero by 2050, the UK government said, adding that it, thus, became the first major economy to legislate lowering its contribution to global warming.

"The UK today became the first major economy in the world to pass laws to end its contribution to global warming by 2050. The target will require the UK to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, compared with the previous target of at least 80% reduction from 1990 levels," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the initiative to reach "net zero" target by 2050 was proposed by the Committee on Climate Change, the UK independent climate advisory body.

London has already managed to reduce emissions by 42 percent in comparison with the year of 1990, while growing the economy by 72 percent, the government stated.

The statement added that the government expected the number of workers employed in the environmental sectors of economy to grow to 2 million people alongside the value of exports from the low carbon economy to increase to 170 billion Pounds ($216 million) a year by 2030, the statement said.

"Net zero" implies offsetting any emissions of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by such measures as planting more trees or using technology like carbon capture and storage.

