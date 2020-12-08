(@FahadShabbir)

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old UK citizen was the first person in the world to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharma company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, outside a clinical trial, the Sky News media outlet reported on Tuesday, the day the UK government launched a vaccination campaign in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old UK citizen was the first person in the world to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharma company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, outside a clinical trial, the Sky News media outlet reported on Tuesday, the day the UK government launched a vaccination campaign in the country.

The vaccine pioneer received her inoculation at a hospital in the UK city of Coventry.

"My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too," Keenan said, as cited by the news outlet.

Tuesday's launch of the inoculation campaign was dubbed V-Day by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock. The United Kingdom, which became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate, has already received 800,000 vaccine doses out of 40 million it had ordered.

The vaccine is being administered first to older residents in care homes and their staff, followed by people over 80 and front-line healthcare personnel.

As of Tuesday, the UK national health authorities have confirmed 1,742,525 COVID-19 infections, the world's seventh total, with a death toll of 61,531. �