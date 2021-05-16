MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) UK patrol vessel HMS Trent, which made an entry to the Black Sea earlier on Sunday, is headed toward the Ukrainian port city of Odesa accompanied by Turkish coast guard ships, the UK embassy in Ankara said.

"Accompanied by the Coastguard of our friend and ally Turkey, @HMSTRENT is passing through the beautiful Bosporus, on its way to Odesa, Ukraine, through Black Sea," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The Russian national center for defense management reported HMS Trent's entry to the Black Sea earlier in the day, saying that forces of Russia's Black Sea Fleet were monitoring its movement.