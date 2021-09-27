UK Petroleum Industry Association Says Fuel Supplies Continue

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) assured Sputnik on Monday that fuel supplies continue and stocks are being replenished despite shortages at gas stations after the panic buying, which started after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems due to a shortage of tanker drivers.

"The last few days have seen a considerable increase in people buying fuel, which has led to some confirmed forecourt shortages in parts of Great Britain, however, fuels are continuing to be delivered, meaning stocks are being replenished," a UKPIA spokesperson said.