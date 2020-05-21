UK Pharmaceutical Giant Expects to Begin Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in September

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a partner of the Oxford University in leading the national effort for the development of a coronavirus vaccine, said in a press release on Thursday that it had concluded agreements on the mass production of a vaccine against COVID-19 and expects that the first deliveries will take place in September.

In late April, AstraZeneca said it had reached a landmark agreement with the University of Oxford to join forces in developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. Under the agreement, research and development remain the prerogative of Oxford, while AstraZeneca will be responsible for the development, and worldwide manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.

"The Company has concluded the first agreements for at least 400 million doses and has secured total manufacturing capacity for one billion doses so far and will begin first deliveries in September 2020. AstraZeneca aims to conclude further agreements supported by several parallel supply chains, which will expand capacity further over the next months to ensure the delivery of a globally accessible vaccine," the press release said.

The company also pointed out that it had received over $1 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine.