UK Pharmaceutical Giant Says To Determine Effectiveness Of COVID-19 Vaccine By June-July

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

UK Pharmaceutical Giant Says to Determine Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccine by June-July

The UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the newly signed partner of the Oxford University in leading the national effort for the coronavirus vaccine development, would know if the vaccine is working as early as by June or July, CEO Pascal Soriot said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the newly signed partner of the Oxford University in leading the national effort for the coronavirus vaccine development, would know if the vaccine is working as early as by June or July, CEO Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, AstraZeneca said it had reached a landmark agreement with the University of Oxford to join forces in developing vaccine for the coronavirus. Under the agreement, research and development remain the prerogative of Oxford, while AstraZeneca will be responsible for development and worldwide manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.

"By June - July we will already have a very good idea of the direction of travel in terms of its potential efficacy," Soriot told BBC Radio.

News of the pharmaceutical giant and Oxford forming a partnership over the coronavirus vaccine development has already been welcomed by UK Secretary of Health Matt Hancock, who described it as "the best possible shot at a vaccine" in a Twitter post.

The University of Oxford has already started clinical trials of its vaccine last week. Phase I will test its safety and efficacy in healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55 years, across five trial centers in Southern England. The results are expected to become available next month.

