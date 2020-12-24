UK Philanthropic Donations to Environment in 2020 Twice More Than in 2016 - Reports

Individuals and charities in the United Kingdom gave 250 million pounds ($340 million) to environmental funding in 2020, which is more than twice as much as in 2016, national media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Individuals and charities in the United Kingdom gave 250 million Pounds ($340 million) to environmental funding in 2020, which is more than twice as much as in 2016, national media reported on Thursday.

According to the Environmental Funders Network (EFN), the growth of environmental funding is associated with the climate crisis and unprecedented biodiversity loss but the amount of money given to support efforts to tackle climate change and nature loss is still less than 4 percent of total charitable funding by UK philanthropists.

"The amount might be laughable in comparison with other areas, but it is quite remarkable the amount of things that can be stopped in their tracks, or the amount of new work that can begin from this," the director of EFN Florence Miller said as quoted by The Guardian.

Environmental projects in the UK are aimed at creating natural wetlands to purify water, reintroducing beavers to Scotland, the funding of grassroots defenders of Europe's last primeval forest and campaigning against fossil fuels.