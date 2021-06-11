UK, Philippines Want Action on Climate Change Ahead of Climate Conference- British Embassy

The United Kingdom and the Philippines, in an online roundtable discussion hosted on Friday by the British Embassy in Manila, jointly called for climate action ahead of the Climate Change Conference due to take place in Scotland this fall, the British Embassy said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United Kingdom and the Philippines, in an online roundtable discussion hosted on Friday by the British Embassy in Manila, jointly called for climate action ahead of the Climate Change Conference due to take place in Scotland this fall, the British Embassy said.

"Together with its Philippine climate defenders, the United Kingdom calls for climate action ahead of UN Climate Change Conference (or COP26) in November in Glasgow, Scotland, during a virtual roundtable discussion hosted recently by the British Embassy Manila marking the Philippine Environment Month," the embassy said in a statement.

The discussion, led by British Ambassador Daniel Pruce, had in attendance other notable COP26 local climate guardians, including House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda.

At the meeting, they expressed opinions on single-use plastics, youth commitment, environmental threats and governance in the financial system, the role of the corporate sector in the preservation of the Philippines' rich biodiversity, and the political will to press for strategic climate action, such as shifting from coal and tapping the country's renewable energy sources.

"With the Philippines ranking fourth among countries most affected by extreme weather in the 2021 global climate risk index, and with the country's projected loss of 6% of its annual GDP by 2100 due to climate change, COP26 is indeed an important opportunity to advance the country's climate action agenda," Pruce said.

He applauded the Philippines' submission of its Nationally Determined Contribution, which is expected to ensure a long-term strategy concerning net zero. He also talked about how the UK was supporting the Philippines to achieve its clean energy goal and regulate the harmful effects of climate change.

While reacting to this, local climate activists mentioned their contributions for promoting green policies, ranging from proposing a bill to ban single-use plastics over four years to mobilizing funds for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The COP26 summit, which will commence in November, is expected to bring parties together to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.