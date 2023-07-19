UK Planning to Replace Existing Nuclear Warheads - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The United Kingdom plans to commission new Dreadnought Class submarines in the early 2030s to replace obsolete Vanguard Class submarines, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the country will also replace its nuclear warheads to maintain an "effective deterrent."

"We have therefore committed to a one-in-two-generations programme of modernisation of our nuclear forces, underpinned by long-term investment. In 2016, Parliament voted to renew our nuclear deterrent and replace the Vanguard Class submarines with four new Dreadnought Class submarines.

The programme remains on track for the First of Class to enter service in the early 2030s. To ensure we maintain an effective deterrent throughout the commission of the Dreadnought Class, we will also replace our existing nuclear warhead," the Defence Command Paper 2023 read.

The document added that both submarines and new warheads are being designed and manufactured in the UK.