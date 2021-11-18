UK Planning to Send English Channel Migrants to Processing Center in Albania - Reports

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The UK is holding "discreet" talks with Albania to establish an asylum center in the eastern European country for processing migrants reaching the UK on small boats across the English Channel, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, which cited unnamed sources in the UK government, London thinks that the prospect of a long stay in an off-shore processing camp would act as a deterrent against making the perilous crossing.

"Offshore processing is our best hope now, as nothing else is working," one of the ministers was quoted as saying.

The plan would cost the British taxpayer �100,000 ($135,000) per migrant for flights and accommodation, The Times added.

Speaking to Sky news broadcaster, UK deputy prime minister and justice secretary, Dominic Raab, did not deny the government's plan to open processing centers abroad, claiming that regional processing was probably "the best way" to deal with the English Channel crossing crisis.

"We want to look with international partners at how we reduce the pull factor," Raab said, although he avoided to mention any individual country.

A record number of 1,185 people crossed the channel last Thursday. Overall this year, more than 23,000 people have arrived in the UK in small boats - almost three times the total of around 8,500 in 2020, according to Sky News.