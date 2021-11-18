UrduPoint.com

UK Planning To Send English Channel Migrants To Processing Center In Albania - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

UK Planning to Send English Channel Migrants to Processing Center in Albania - Reports

The UK is holding "discreet" talks with Albania to establish an asylum center in the eastern European country for processing migrants reaching the UK on small boats across the English Channel, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The UK is holding "discreet" talks with Albania to establish an asylum center in the eastern European country for processing migrants reaching the UK on small boats across the English Channel, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, which cited unnamed sources in the UK government, London thinks that the prospect of a long stay in an off-shore processing camp would act as a deterrent against making the perilous crossing.

"Offshore processing is our best hope now, as nothing else is working," one of the ministers was quoted as saying.

The plan would cost the British taxpayer �100,000 ($135,000) per migrant for flights and accommodation, The Times added.

Speaking to Sky news broadcaster, UK deputy prime minister and justice secretary, Dominic Raab, did not deny the government's plan to open processing centers abroad, claiming that regional processing was probably "the best way" to deal with the English Channel crossing crisis.

"We want to look with international partners at how we reduce the pull factor," Raab said, although he avoided to mention any individual country.

A record number of 1,185 people crossed the channel last Thursday. Overall this year, more than 23,000 people have arrived in the UK in small boats - almost three times the total of around 8,500 in 2020, according to Sky News.

Related Topics

Prime Minister London Albania United Kingdom 2020 Media Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is avai ..

Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is available for pre-orders on Xpark

2 minutes ago
 Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

28 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

28 minutes ago
 EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospac ..

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanc ..

28 minutes ago
 CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to m ..

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day ..

37 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.