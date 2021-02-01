UrduPoint.com
UK Plans Mass Testing Amid Community Spread Of South African Strain

Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:30 PM

UK Plans Mass Testing Amid Community Spread of South African Strain

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) All residents of eight areas in England will be tested for the new coronavirus after patients with no travel history were found to carry the South African strain, the UK health department said Monday.

"Extensive surveillance of the virus has identified a small number of cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa in localities across England, that cannot be traced back to international travel," a press release read.

The affected areas are in London, West Midlands. East of England, South East and North West.

"Every person over 16 living in these locations is strongly encouraged to take a COVID test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not," the health authority said.

Overall, 105 cases of the worrisome South African mutation have been found in the country since December, including the new 11 ones with no links to international travel, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"There is currently no evidence to suggest this variant is any more severe, but we need to come down on it hard and we will," he told reporters.

The people who have tested positive for the fast-spreading viral strain are isolating at home and health authorities have done "enhanced contact tracing" to identify others at risk of contracting the disease, the secretary said.

