UK Plans to Be 'Pragmatic' in Engagement With Taliban - Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will be "pragmatic" in its enagement with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization), UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky news on Tuesday, stressing the importance of contact via third parties.

When asked if the UK would engage with the Taliban, the diplomat said, "ordinarily you'd say no," explaining that the movement didn't have the same "standard of human rights" or attitude toward women as the United Kingdom.

"I think we're going to have to be pragmatic as the UK policy has always been. We've engaged through the political commission with the Taliban in Doha. It's important we engage through third parties," Raab said.

The UK will need to be able to send the message that "Afghanistan must never be used to launch terrorist attacks against the West," Raab said.

The foreign secretary noted that the US wanted to do evrything in its power to ensure that the Taliban could not erase the progress Afghanistan has seen in the past 20 years.

"We have seen ten million more children in education that never saw school books since 2001, many of those young girls. We've cleared 8 million landmines. So, we have secured gains in that 20 years. Clearly, they are now at risk, we want to do everything we can through the full range of diplomatic, economic sanction measures to make sure we can use as much leverage as we considerably have, and I'm realistic about that, to try and moderate and exercise some form of positive influence around the regime," Raab said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country. Following these events, most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country.