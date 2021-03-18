UrduPoint.com
UK Plans To Build Up Nuclear Potential Contradict Commitment To NPT - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Kingdom's plans to build up its nuclear potential contradict its declarations of adherence to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The UK government released its defense and foreign policy strategy on Tuesday.

The strategy assumes an unprecedented increase in defense spending and the intention to increase the number of nuclear warheads to 260.

"This step clearly contradicts the numerous statements by London about its commitment to its obligations to promote nuclear disarmament under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," Zakharova said at a briefing.

