UrduPoint.com

UK Plans To Evacuate Ambassador From Afghanistan, End Diplomatic Presence There - Times

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:30 AM

UK Plans to Evacuate Ambassador From Afghanistan, End Diplomatic Presence There - Times

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The United Kingdom is going to evacuate its ambassador from Afghanistan and end diplomatic presence in the country over the Taliban Islamist movement's (banned in Russia) advance to the capital of Kabul, The Sunday Times reported citing its sources.

The evacuation is being prepared as London fears that the Taliban could seize Kabul within few days.

"We will not maintain a diplomatic presence. There is no trust the Taliban will honour any assurances," the source said.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia London Doha United Kingdom United States February September Sunday 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

3 hours ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

3 hours ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: ..

PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: Raja Basharat

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.