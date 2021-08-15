UK Plans to Evacuate Ambassador From Afghanistan, End Diplomatic Presence There - Times

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The United Kingdom is going to evacuate its ambassador from Afghanistan and end diplomatic presence in the country over the Taliban Islamist movement's (banned in Russia) advance to the capital of Kabul, The Sunday Times reported citing its sources.

The evacuation is being prepared as London fears that the Taliban could seize Kabul within few days.

"We will not maintain a diplomatic presence. There is no trust the Taliban will honour any assurances," the source said.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.