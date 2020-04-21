UrduPoint.com
UK Plans To Extend NHS Staff Visas Lack Clarity, May Exclude Workers - Legal Association

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:32 PM

UK Plans to Extend NHS Staff Visas Lack Clarity, May Exclude Workers - Legal Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Legal experts have told the UK's home affairs select committee that plans to extend the visas of 2,800 National Health Service (NHS) workers lack clarity and fail to account for the wide array of positions foreigners hold in the country's public health system, national media reported on Tuesday.

On March 31, Home Secretary Priti Patel stated that 2,800 NHS workers would have their visas extended free of charge for one year to give workers peace of mind.

Adrian Berry, chair of the Immigration Law Practitioners' Association, said that the plans lacked clarity and may only account for frontline doctors.

"It may also be restricted to certain types of work in the NHS - for example, doctors and nurses - and not those, for example, like hospital porters and others who do essential jobs in the National Health Service," Berry said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

The legal expert added that the extensions may only apply to those holding a work permit visa, and not those who hold family reunion visas.

According to a June 2019 study by the Office of National Statistics, more than 76,000 non-EU workers are employed by the NHS.

Several countries across the world have eased visa restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the period of temporary stay for foreign citizens in Russia until June 15.

