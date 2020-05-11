UK Plans to Reopen Some Schools by June 1, Allows Unlimited Exercise This Week - Johnson

The United Kingdom is going to start easing some of the coronavirus restrictions, allowing people to go for unlimited exercise starting from Wednesday and planning to get some schools to reopen by June 1, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his televised address to the nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The United Kingdom is going to start easing some of the coronavirus restrictions, allowing people to go for unlimited exercise starting from Wednesday and planning to get some schools to reopen by June 1, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his televised address to the nation.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown misery. Instead, we are taking the first capital steps to modify our measures," Johnson said on Sunday.

The prime minister outlined the gradual reopening phases, saying that everything will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country.

"In step two - at the earliest by June 1 - after half term - we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get Primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6," Johnson said, adding that "our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays."

According to the prime minister, people who can work from home should continue to do so, but those who must work outside of their homes, such as construction workers, should avoid public transport when going to work and opt for walking or bicycling instead.

"From this Wednesday we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise, you can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations," Johnson said in his address to the nation.

The prime minister stressed the importance of obeying rules of social distancing, and said that fines would be increased "for the small minority who break them."

According to Johnson, by July, "we will hope to reopen at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places provided they are safe and enforce social distancing."

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson announced that the UK government was going to release new plans to begin relaxing the lockdown measures, as the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the country appeared to have passed.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 220,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at nearly 32,000.