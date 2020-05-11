UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Plans To Reopen Some Schools By June 1, Allows Unlimited Exercise This Week - Johnson

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:13 PM

UK Plans to Reopen Some Schools by June 1, Allows Unlimited Exercise This Week - Johnson

The United Kingdom is going to start easing some of the coronavirus restrictions, allowing people to go for unlimited exercise starting from Wednesday and planning to get some schools to reopen by June 1, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his televised address to the nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The United Kingdom is going to start easing some of the coronavirus restrictions, allowing people to go for unlimited exercise starting from Wednesday and planning to get some schools to reopen by June 1, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his televised address to the nation.

"This is not the time simply to end the lockdown misery. Instead, we are taking the first capital steps to modify our measures," Johnson said on Sunday.

The prime minister outlined the gradual reopening phases, saying that everything will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country.

"In step two - at the earliest by June 1 - after half term - we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get Primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6," Johnson said, adding that "our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays."

According to the prime minister, people who can work from home should continue to do so, but those who must work outside of their homes, such as construction workers, should avoid public transport when going to work and opt for walking or bicycling instead.

"From this Wednesday we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise, you can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations," Johnson said in his address to the nation.

The prime minister stressed the importance of obeying rules of social distancing, and said that fines would be increased "for the small minority who break them."

According to Johnson, by July, "we will hope to reopen at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places provided they are safe and enforce social distancing."

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson announced that the UK government was going to release new plans to begin relaxing the lockdown measures, as the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the country appeared to have passed.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 220,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at nearly 32,000.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Minority Holidays United Kingdom May June July Sunday From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Venezuelan Court Orders to Arrest US Citizens Accu ..

1 minute ago

European 2021 equestrian championships cancelled

7 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman expresses ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

8 minutes ago

Business Community distributed safety kits, relief ..

8 minutes ago

US Sanctions Meant to Pressure Venezuela Amid Pand ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.